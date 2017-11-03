Fall is in the air! Well, it was yesterday; it’s going to be 71 degrees where I live in the mideast, but yesterday’s taste of chill made me want to stash the tees, bring out the turtlenecks and head to the shops for some cold weather clothing shopping.

Some of the things that are trending for this Fall are …

Red – From coats to boots and everything in between, red is the color of the season.

Velvet – Velvet and velour will keep you warm and cozy.

Belted Coats – My favorite? Norma Kamali’s newest incarnation of her iconic sleeping bag coat.

Plaid – It shows up in coats, suits, skirts, even boots.

Winter Florals – It’s garden prints galore this fall and winter.

Folklore Prints – Look for prints that evoke stenciling or patchwork quilting.

Trench Coats – The topper of the season is the trench.

Suit Dressing – Borrowed from the guys but with an edgy twist.

Embroidered Shoes and Boots. ( love this look and want embroidered shoes, boots and bottles!)

Sequin and Crystal EVERYTHING!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Luxury Rules the Runway at Dennis Basso for Fall 2017

How to Look Effortlessly Chic

Socks with Pockets and Other Hygge Things You Need Now