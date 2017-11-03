Share

Fall is in the air! Well, it was yesterday; it’s going to be 71 degrees where I live in the mideast, but yesterday’s taste of chill made me want to stash the tees, bring out the turtlenecks and head to the shops for some cold weather clothing shopping.

Some of the things that are trending for this Fall are …

Red – From coats to boots and everything in between, red is the color of the season.

Fall Fashion Trends
Red Jacket and Pants, Zara

 

Velvet – Velvet and velour will keep you warm and cozy.

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Blue Velvet, Tibi

 

Belted Coats – My favorite? Norma Kamali’s newest incarnation of her iconic sleeping bag coat. 

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Normal Kamali’s Sleeping Bag Coat. Fabulous in black, but I’ll take mine in red, please.

 

Plaid – It shows up in coats, suits, skirts, even boots.

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Plaid Shoes, Miu Miu

 

Winter Florals – It’s garden prints galore this fall and winter.

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Winter Florals at H & M

 

Folklore Prints – Look for prints that evoke stenciling or patchwork quilting.

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Patchwork Print Dress, Gucci

 

Trench Coats – The topper of the season is the trench.

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Burberry Lace Trenchcoat

 

Suit Dressing – Borrowed from the guys but with an edgy twist.

Fall Fashion Trends 2017
Suit Dressing, Topshop

 

Embroidered Shoes and Boots. ( love this look and want embroidered shoes, boots and bottles!) 

Fall Fashion Trends
Embroidered Boots, Kate Spade

 

Sequin and Crystal EVERYTHING!

Fall Fashion Trends
The Ultimate! Crystal Niki Boots, Yves St. Laurent, $10,000

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 

Luxury Rules the Runway at Dennis Basso for Fall 2017

How to Look Effortlessly Chic

Socks with Pockets and Other Hygge Things You Need Now

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *