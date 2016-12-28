Did you get what you wanted for the holidays? Still looking for the perfect gift for that someone who has everything? (I’d never fault belated gift givers. I’ve been known to give an after-the-holiday gift myself.)

Well, wait until you see these ingenious, adorable and well-priced fashion accessories. They’re made in Brooklyn by a company called MinxNY and I love them. Bet you will too!

How can you not love a cute scarf that becomes a hat (or vice versa)? Or, lavender-infused socks? How about Indoor/Outdoor booties with a built-in phone pocket? Yes, yes, yes!

Isn’t it great when fashion meets function meets fun and affordability?

Shop here:





