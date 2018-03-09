I received a bottle of iRestore Gummy Hair Vitamins to review for you, the readers of EverBeautiful.com. The iRestore people also sent me three other bottles from competitive gummy vities for a taste test comparison. The opinions in the post below – and in the video, below – are my own honest ones. I have not been swayed by the receipt of product.

New Product Alert!

Hi guys! I’m happy to tell you about a new product from the iRestore Hair Growth System people. (I love these people! Never met them – but they have given me the gift of a lifetime – hair! I’ll tell you about that in a second.)

They’ve just introduced iRestore Gummy Hair Vitamins. These chewable vitys are loaded with biotin, vitamins A and E, coconut oil and antioxidants – all good things that help strengthen hair and support hair growth. iRestore asked me to do a comparison taste test with three of their competitors and to use taste and texture as the primary factors. (They also wanted me to know that iRestore Gummys are gluten and preservative-free and are cruelty-free as well. Hurray!) Well, I did the taste test and, while I won’t trash the competitors or even name them, I will tell you that, to my taste, the iRestore Gummys won hands down. They taste natural and not bitter or chemically (because they’re all natural) and the texture is terrific, not chalky or hard. And, hey, I mean if you’re going to take gummy vitamins that are good for you, they might as well taste good too, right?

Let’s break them down, shall we?

Key ingredients include:

Biotin which helps to reduce hair loss and strengthens hair and nails. Biotin also nourishes skin. My medical practitioner recommended that I take biotin to strengthen my hair. She said nothing about my nails and so it was a great surprise to me that my nails became stronger, less brittle, grew longer and didn’t break as often. As with any supplement, you won’t notice changes overnight, but keep taking it.

Antioxidants fight free radicals that damage cells. Good for your hair – and all other parts of you too!

Coconut Oil is a lubricant that moisturizes from within. The body needs lubrication to perform many functions including metabolizing what we Ingest.

Vitamin C helps to build collagen, a component of skin, nails and hair.

Vitamin E improves blood circulation, helping to nourish the scalp for hair growth.

Turmeric, the new key ingredient for health, is showing up not only on your grocer’s spice shelf, but in recipes and products from teas to face masks to smoothies. Turmeric is said to fight inflammation and, if I understand how inflammation works at the cellular level, it can inhibit hair growth and make us look older too.

iRestore Gummy Hair Vitamins are available on amazon.com but also be sure to check out the iRestore website to learn about their other products. As I have written and state in the video below, I’ve been using the iRestore Hair Growth System – which includes a helmet that employs low level laser light therapy, iRestore Hair Growth Serum, iRestore Hair Growth Formula, a supplement in pill form and iRestore Hair Growth Shampoo for several months. My hair is thicker. My part is straighter and narrower. My hair is no longer see-through in the sun. The texture is different and it feels heavier. iRestore products have helped me grow not only my hair, but my self-esteem as well.

Check out the gummys, even if you don’t use any of the other products. Do something good for your hair, skin and nails.

And, check out the video I made. And, if you purchase the helmet, use code ML150 at checkout to receive $150 off on the laser device made through the iRestore website.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Users LOVE iRestore Hair Growth System Because It Works!

My Video Review of the iRestore Hair Growth System

I’m Growing Hair with iRestore! Tweet