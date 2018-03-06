I received the Profusion Cosmetics products pictured below in exchange for a review. The following review is my honest opinion about the Profusion line of cosmetics. I have not been swayed by the receipt of complimentary product and, in fact, will purchase Profusion in the future. I will also give it as gifts to the lucky friends on my gift list. This stuff is GOOD!

I am not a makeup artist. I just love makeup. I have loved playing with different makeup products and looks my whole life – and I still do. I am fortunate in that my profession, as a beauty and fashion writer, meshes with my passions. Over the years, I have tested and reviewed lots of cosmetics and skin care products. I have my favorites, my go to, never fail products that make me feel beautiful and that I can apply in the dark with one hand tied behind my back. And then there are the ones, the very few, that become new favorites and are put into heavy rotation in my makeup routine.

The sumptuous, color-rich and easily blended makeup collection from Profusion Cosmetics now has a permanent home in my makeup case – and on my face.

Profusion sent me several palettes from their extensive line and, while I haven’t used them all yet, I love the ones I’ve tried.

Several years ago, at the height of the HAC (highlighting and contouring) craze which, if my memory serves, we owe to Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, I tried highlighting and contouring my face. To be honest, HAC was nothing new. As a teenager, I remember reading about how to use brown eye shadow in the hollows of the cheekbones to make them pop. I don’t think that products for the express purpose of highlighting and contouring existed and it never took off, except for modeling shoots, as far as I know. But, now there are many products on the market for contouring and highlighting. Palettes exist that will sculpt the hollows of your cheekbones, help strengthen the appearance of a sagging jaw and change the shape of your nose, if you are inclined to do so. I own many of these palettes but, remember, I am not a makeup artist, I have been known to exit my house sporting dark lines on my jawbone and barely smudged brown spots under my cheekbones. Ok, I could blame this on my lack of expertise with makeup. But I also believe it’s the fault of the makeup too.

Enter Profusion Cosmetics’ Pro Conceal Contour Kit. It contains 4 highlighters, 4 matte contours and bronzers, 4 cream color correctors (the peach covered my underage circles with ease), 4 cream concealers, 1 cream contour (called Cream Sculpt) and 2 brushes. The kit is genius and provides all the products you need to enhance your features and bring out your best (which is what makeup is all about, in my opinion.) Here are a few tips on how to use the kit:

Dot color corrector on your trouble spots and blend. If you have a tendency towards ruddiness, as I do, use the green color corrector. It is great at correcting broken capillaries around my nose and chin. Use the yellow color corrector to correct dullness in olive skin tones. Use the orange cream corrector to even out darker skin tones and the peach for darkness, such as under the eyes, for fair skin. Use these judiciously and blend well. (And, believe me when I tell you that it took me longer to write this than it will take you to dot on the color corrector and blend it in.)

Brush Cream Sculpt along your jaw line, in the hollows of your cheeks and down the sides of your nose (if you want to sculpt it).

Brush highlighter along the tops of your cheekbones, your chin, the center of your forehead from where it meets your nose, under your brow bone and along the bow of your lips.

Blend everything in well, using circular motions with the provided large brush or pat until blended with a Beauty Blender.

Voila, a sculpted face that showcases its beautiful contours! One of the best things about Profusion Cosmetics – and there are many – is that it blends so easily. No harsh lines. No more walking out the door with brown lines on my jawline and under my cheekbones!

I am often asked if I use HAC on my bare skin or over foundation. The answer is yes. I do both, depending on the occasion for which I’m making up my face.

The next thing I tried was Blush, Profusion Cosmetics’ 6-Color Blush Palette. Sometimes, if I HAC, I forego blush. At other times, blush and mascara is all I wear. I change it up, depending on my mood, the season, where I’m going, what I’m doing. Profusion Cosmetics is so gently priced – the Pro Conceal Contour Kit sells for $13.00 (I’m going to add several !! for emphasis.)

The 6-Color Blush Palette sells for, wait, did I read that correctly? $5.00. Yes, it sells for $5.00 for six colors! And the thing you need to know is that the quality is not compromised. It’s not inferior in any way. The colors are rich, blend easily, look natural. I am researching this post as I write about it and I am absolutely floored to learn about the pricing! Profusion Cosmetics Blush Palette has something for every skin tone. I’m a fan of brownish pinks, for a natural look for my blush and, for fun, I used a couple of shades. The look is still natural. I LOVE Profusion!

Next, I tried Mixed Metals Eyes & Lips. Oh, before I continue, let’s talk about the packaging. At price points such as these, one would expect the packaging to be cheap. Not so with Profusion Cosmetics. The Pro Conceal Contour Kit has a padded cover with directions for use on the back. Mixed Metals Eyes & Lips contains a handy separate collection of 9 matte and metallic eyeshadow shades, a matte lip liner, a metallic matte lip creme, and a blending eyeshadow brush. (The brushes in all of the kits that I tried are full size and luxurious. Another reason to buy Profusion Cosmetics!) As with the blush, the eyeshadows are dense with pigment, blend easily and look beautiful.

A word about shimmer shadow and women of a certain age. DO NOT ALLOW ANYONE TO TELL YOU THAT YOU ARE TOO OLD TO WEAR SHIMMER ANYTHING! Ugh! I’ve read that I’m too old for glitter, shimmer, shine so often, I want to scream! If you love shimmer, wear it. If you love glitter, shine on! Profusion Cosmetics shimmer eyeshadows are subtle. They impart a beautiful glow to the eyelids and, I don’t care who tells me not to wear them, I am going to because I love the way they look. I used my fingertip to press Serenity, a shimmery bisque, onto my eyelid and I shaded the crease in Cookie, an orangey brown that’s very flattering. (The best way to apply shimmer shadow is to press it in with your fingertip. Applying it this way imparts the most shimmer and you can build it up easily, if you like.) I smudged a bit of Glam, a deep matte purple, under my lower lashes. I used the Matte Lip to line my lips and filled in with a deep shade from another manufacturer. Topped it all off with Profusion’s Metal Matte Lip Creme for a bit more shimmer and shine. One more thing – I keep saying one more thing about the Profusion Cosmetics line, but there is always something surprising to notice. The mirror on the the inside of the Mixed Metals Eyes & Lips palette is such a good size, you can easily make up using it. Again, this is not often a feature of anything but the most luxurious line of cosmetics. So, let’s see how much this palette sells for … $9.99!! Wow! Here’s the link to get it from Target.

Update: I wrote the bulk of this post – all that you read above and below – yesterday, but I wanted to update you on another Profusion Cosmetics’ palette I tried. It’s called Strobe & Glow. Don’t know about strobing? Well, it’s when you highlight the high points on your face – your cheekbone, bridge (and often the tip) of your nose, the bow of your lips, your chin; all the spots that would be kissed by the sun were you to take a photo of yourself outside to see where the sun hits. In a word, strobing is highlighting. Scroll through the Instagram feed of almost any makeup artist, model or actress and you’re sure to see an example of strobing. Strobing, which is easy to do, can take years off your face by drawing attention to bone structure and by imparting a dewy look. Just don’t overdo it with the glow. Keep it subtle by making up in good light. Profusion Cosmetics’ Strobe & Glow Kit includes nine (9) shades of glowing highlight and a brush that’s soft and generous enough to hit larger places like the tops of your cheekbones. (They think of everything!) And, the kit sells for, I just can’t believe this, $10.00. Believe me when I tell you that I have spent four times that on a highlighting powder! My goodness! How do they do this?

Profusion Cosmetics is a complete line that will cover all your beauty needs and desires. All of the products I tried are color-rich, have a luxurious texture, go on and blend easily and have staying power. Price points are so low, you can buy one of everything in the collection. And you’ll want to. The quality is that good. I cannot wait to try out the rest of the line. Want to try it? Find it at a Target near you or shop online at Profusion Cosmetics.

Let me know how much you love it! Don’t neglect to follow Profusion Cosmetics on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Also, Follow me on Facebook,

on Twitter

and on Instagram.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

14 Skincare Hacks for Gym Rats (and Non Gym Rats Too!)

You Look Great for Your Age Is NOT a Compliment!

Don’t Dictate to Me! Beauty Rules to Ignore! Tweet