Kendall Jenner and Mary J. Blige attended the 2017 Met Gala clad in two creations from the La Perla Haute Couture Collection designed by Creative Director Julia Haart. Jenner donned an all-over crystal draped gown in dégradé shades, complete with a barely-there painted macramé bodysuit. Blige debuted La Perla’s latest innovation: latex lace. The corseted column gown in stretch tulle, latex lace, and silk cady perfectly links La Perla’s lingerie heritage with its future in haute couture.

ABOUT KENDALL JENNER’S GOWN

Created from 85,000 hand painted and placed crystals, Jenner’s La Perla gown is a culmination of more than 160 hours of work, spanning 5 cities and 26 craftsmen. Each hand painted crystal is placed en dégradé, creating a flow of color from Diamond into Jet Hematite and finishing off in Jet Black.

“I was inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of ‘un-fabric’ and her ability to create movement out of seemingly immobile materials. So, I created my own ‘un-fabric’ by affixing stones to a single thread, creating a beautiful and liquid suspension that mirrored the qualities of a fine silk.” – Julia Haart, La Perla Creative Director

ABOUT MARY J BLIGE’S GOWN:

Inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of ‘un-fabric,’ Creative Director Julia Haart created hand-sculpted latex lace as the principal feature for Blige’s provocative column gown. Starting with a corset that features a built-in La Perla bra, the black stretch tulle is adorned with scalloped latex lace and hand-placed boning detail.

Rita Ora’s Beauty Look

Celebrity Makeup Artist Kathy Jeung worked with Rita Ora for last night’s Met Gala. Rimmel London’s brand new Shake It Fresh mascara made its red carpet debut and was used to create Rita’s look.

How to Get the Look:

Skin

Kathy applied Rimmel London Stay Matte Primer all over Rita’s cleansed face to create a smooth mattifying canvas for makeup. She then applied Rimmel London Match Perfection 2 ‘n 1 Concealer in shade Light with her ring finger in a tapping motion underneath Rita’s eyes, erasing dark circles. Kathy applied Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Mousse Foundation in Sand with a flat foundation brush in broad strokes over Rita’s face, and blended with a damp sponge, giving Rita a sheer, natural looking matte finish.

Cheeks

Kathy used Rimmel London Kate Moss Sculpting & Highlighting Kit in Golden Sands to highlight the tops of Rita’s cheekbones, above her jawline and down length of her nose. She contoured the hollows under her cheekbones, just under her jawbone and under her chin using a narrow wedge brush and applied the blush using a rounded brush on the apples of her cheeks and extended towards temples.

Kathy added a natural glow and a healthy dose of color by applying Rimmel London’s Natural Bronzer in Sun Bronze, with a large fluffy brush, by dusting lightly along hairline, on temples, on cheeks and under chin. She also blended into the face to soften the contour.

Eyes

Kathy applied the beige shade of the Rimmel London Magnif’Eyes Shadow Contouring Palette in Keep Calm & Wear Gold all over the eyelid to browbone as a base color and browbone highlighter. She used the dark beige matte shade in the eye socket hollow to enhance the crease. She lined Rita’s eyes using Rimmel ScandalEyes Thick & Thin Eyeliner by applying a thin line along the lashes to subtlety blend in the lash line. Lastly, she enhanced Rita’s eye look by using Rimmel London’s brand new volumizing, clump-free Shake It Fresh Mascara to complete the look.

Brows

Kathy gave Rita a structured brow, using Rimmel London Brow This Way Brow Sculpting Kit in Dark Brown. She brushed the powder on to fill in, and extend the shape and give structure to Rita’s eyebrows. She then used Brow This Way Brow Styling Gel in Clear to keep stray hairs in place.

Lips

Kathy lined Rita’s lips using Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish Lip Liner in Red Dynamite to give added shape and staying power. She finished off the lips by applying Rimmel London’s Show Off Lip Velvet in Burning Lava and Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Matte Lipstick in Kiss of Life. She layered Rimmel London #Insta Fix & Matte Translucent Powder in between the layers to keep everything in place.

Clare Danes’s Hair Look

