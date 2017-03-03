I am loving bell sleeves this season. They’re so pretty and add a beautiful touch to a simple blouse or dress. Add a cold shoulder to draw attention to the face and decolletage.
I recently did a post on shirts with bell sleeves and because I’m in the market for a dress for a wedding, here are some of my picks for the prettiest special occasion bell-sleeved dresses of the season.
Bonus: You can shop directly from the post. But hurry, some of these dresses are limited sizes only. (And some are fantastic bargains at under $100.00!)
