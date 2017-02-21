Fashion designers, models, stylists and fashionistas recently stormed New York City Fashion Week when fashion and style were on display, even if you didn’t have a ticket to the shows. One of the most popular fashion trends spotted on the streets was the bold sleeve. From ruffles to cutouts to bows and ties, get a jump on this trend to spark your wardrobe. Bonus: Several of these selections also tap into another trend, men’s shirting fabric, that’s going to be huge for Spring.

Shop below …

<br />

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Luxury Rules the Runway at Dennis Basso, Fall 2017

Tips for Making Over Your Closet

Sock it To Me!