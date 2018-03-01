I’ve been looking for these recipes to share with you and finally found them hiding in my email. (Science says a messy desk is a sign of genius. I wonder what science says about an unwieldy inbox.)

On this first day of March, with Spring just around the corner and this very strange winter weather behind us – please, Mother Nature, no more tricks – it’s a good time to get control of your health. While some people decry detoxing as a non-essential fad, others swear by it and say it improves gut health by removing toxins from pollution and food (dyes, preservatives, additives) from our bodies.

One good way to rid the body of toxins is with nutrient-charged soups, says Cherie Calbom, a best-selling author and nutritionist whose latest book, Souping is the New Juicing, includes a toxicity quiz.

“Soup can be a part of any detox program,” Calbom says. “What if you never changed the oil or filters in your car? Our bodies are a bit like our cars. They have filter systems that need to be cleaned out and fluids that need to be flushed out. That’s where souping comes in, offering an abundance of antioxidants, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals.

“Toxins in the brain can cause a host of cognitive and emotional problems. They make us weak, restless, and unable to fight off infections, and can even cause pain in our muscles and joints.”

Detoxing the body, Calbom says, has the dual effect of healing and helping weight loss.

Whatever side of the detoxing issue you fall on, the following recipes, provided by Calbom, sound delicious!

Color Me Green

Research shows that the isothiocyanates from kale help regulate detox activities.

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp. sea salt

1 cup broccoli, chopped

1-11/2 cups spinach

1 cup kale, chopped

1 can cannellini or great northern beans, drained

2 tsp. fresh turmeric, chopped or 1 tsp. dried turmeric

¼ cup lemon juice (11/2 lemons, juiced)

1 large bunch of cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp. all-purpose seasoning

1 bouillon cube

3½ cups of water

Sea salt and pepper to taste

On medium heat sauté garlic with olive oil and salt. Add chopped broccoli and stir for five minutes. Stir in spinach until the leaves are wilted, then add the rest of the ingredients. Stir and simmer for 15 minutes on low to medium heat.

Liver-Cleansing Raw Beet Soup

Beets are known to cleanse and support the liver.

1 medium raw beet, scrubbed and cut into chunks

1/2 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into chunks

1/4 small onion, finely chopped

2–3 fresh dill sprigs

1/4 cup fresh parsley

1 tsp. raw apple cider

1 tsp. coconut aminos or tamari

1 cup purified water

2–3 Tbsp. lime juice (1 lime)

1/4 tsp. sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Blend all ingredients until smooth and enjoy! Serves 1.

Watercress Detox Soup

Watercress has been shown to help the body detox and is effective for weight loss.

2 tbsp. coconut oil

2 cups sweet onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 tsp. sea salt to taste

4 medium zucchini, diced (yields about 8 cups)

4 cups vegetable, chicken, or bone broth

¼ cup unsweetened almond butter, creamy or crunchy

2 cups watercress, chopped

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice (1/3 lemon, juiced)

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Sauté the onion and celery with half the salt until translucent, about five minutes. Add zucchini and sauté for three more minutes. Add broth and the other half-teaspoon of salt. Stir in almond butter, bring to boil. Add the watercress and let simmer for five minutes.

About Cherie Calbom, MSN (aka The Juice Lady)

Cherie Calbom MSN holds a Master of Science degree in whole foods nutrition from Bastyr University. Known as “The Juice Lady” for her work with juicing and health, she is the author of 33 books including her latest, Souping Is the New Juicing. She and her husband offer juice cleanse retreats throughout the year, 30-Day Detox online and Garden’s Best Juice Powder. She has lectured worldwide on juicing, detoxing and fasting including consulting for the Royal Family of the UAE. Winner of the TTAC Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with juicing and detoxification, her blogs and books on juicing, cleansing and health have helped thousands of people live healthier lives. You can connect with her on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for her free newsletter at http://www.juiceladycherie.com.

