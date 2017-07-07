I received complimentary product from Toppik to use and review for the readers of EverBeautiful. This did not in any way influence my opinions of the products, which you can read below. The photos don’t lie. This stuff works!

I am hair challenged. My beautiful, silky hair, my crowning glory, has thinned with age. My part has widened in direct relation to the increasing number of candles on my birthday cake and I detect a diffuse thinning at the crown, even though my friends tell me it’s my imagination. Trust me, it’s not. Oh, my younger hair was glorious! It was fine, but there was a ton of it. I liked to wear it without a part and, for several years in college, developed the affectation of combing it back with my fingers every few minutes. (I only realized this when a friend told me to please stop because I looked like I was trying to draw attention to myself. Maybe I was. I loved my hair.) In addition to general thinning, I also have Alopecia Areata (AA) a not uncommon autoimmune condition that causes bald spots on my scalp. According to the National Alopecia Foundation, “Approximately 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata at some point in their lives.” Any hair-bearing part of the body can be affected and my eyelashes and eyebrows have sported bald spots over the years. In my case, the hair on my head has always grown back with the help of monthly steroid shots. (Yes, they hurt like hell.)

Thinning hair and AA break my heart and make me feel unattractive. I’m not alone. Most of my girlfriends, the ones who are around my age, complain about how their hair has changed. “It’s so thin.” “I have see-through hair.” “Please check the back of my head. Can you see my scalp?” I don’t think a week goes by that one of my friends doesn’t bring up her hair and how miserable she is with the current state of it. We color, we style it to artfully hide widening parts or thinning at the crown. We wash it as infrequently as possible, so as not to cause more fallout or breakage. We invest tons of money in thickening shampoos, conditioners and sprays. Some of my friends wear hats that come off only for special occasions and the couple of days post hair salon appointments. And we search for a remedy that will grow our hair and restore it to its youthful glory. I’ve written about Propecia (Minoxidil) that has been shown to grow hair. It works, although it didn’t restore my hair to its full thickness and because my scalp became allergic and irritated after several weeks, I had to stop using it. There are other products out there that promise hair growth and I’ll be testing one in the near future so stay tuned. But, in the meantime, while we’re waiting for the hair to grow, there is a product that, in my testing, gives you the look of fullness, couldn’t be simpler to use and it lasts from one shampoo to the next.

It’s called Toppik and I was recently sent versions of the product for my hair and my eyebrows to test and review for the readers of EverBeautiful.com. I must say, the results were impressive. Yes, I’ve got before and after pictures to share, but before I get to those, let me tell you what Toppik is.

Let’s first talk about Toppik for hair. Toppik Hair Building Fibers are colored keratin. They come in nine shades so you’ll be able to easily find one that will work for you. The fibers adhere to your hair creating fullness and completely hiding bald spots, thinning and widening parts. Toppik can also be used to cover roots between salon visits. The fibers are easy to apply. All you do is shake them out onto styled hair and maybe fuss with your fingers to blend them in a bit. Toppik Hair Building Fibers work with all types of hair textures and are great for women and men. And, as I already mentioned, they stay in until your next shampoo.

So, as promised, my part before and after using Toppik.

What do you think? The fact that I’m using Toppik is not at all noticeable. I love it. I applied Toppik Hair Building Fibers two days ago and my hair still looks full without any thinning. I think I’m going to bring Toppik with me to the hair salon at my next visit because while my hair looks fabulous on the day of, it flattens and looks limp and thin the very next day.

On to my eyebrows. Ugh. How many of you remember the thin eyebrow craze of the 1970s? I embraced it a little too enthusiastically and tweezed my brows until they were just one hair thick along the length. I loved the look at the time – but my eyebrows never grew back. Of course, beauty trends change, the bald look is out and has been for decades. Today, brows are the darling of the beauty industry with most brands having at least one brow product in their line.

I’ve become a regular Rembrandt when it comes to drawing on my brows. I can do it in my sleep. My brows are the first thing I apply in the morning and the last thing I take off at night. So, you can imagine my response when I was asked to test and review Toppik Brow Building Fibers Set. I literally jumped at the chance.

Toppik Brow Building Fibers Set includes shaping wax that you apply first to achieve the shape that you want. (You can follow your natural brow shape or change it by applying the wax to the upper outlines of your brow. Doing this raises the brow and gives the appearance of lifting the entire face for a more youthful look.) Follow this step by applying the brow-building fibers, which are made of keratin and are statically charged to cling to even the finest hairs. As adept as I am at drawing on brows with pencils, I will admit that using Toppik Brow Building Fibers Set took a little practice. The results, however, were worth it as the finished brows looked like real hair. The set also comes with a dual sided brush. Use the stiff, tapered side to apply the wax and the rounded, softer side to apply the fibers. Toppik Brow Building Fibers will stay put until you remove them. This is easily done too. No rubbing or pulling of sensitive eye skin is involved.

And now, my brows, one with Toppik; one without.

My verdict on Toppik: I’m happy with it. The products, especially the hair product, are easy to apply; last all day and are easy to remove. The results are natural looking and the products don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Try Toppik for yourself. Buy the products by clicking the links below or visit their website here to shop the full line.

