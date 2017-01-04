Hurray! It’s 2017. I rang out the old and rang in the new in style, took debauchery to a new level and, in the first week of the new year, am struggling to get my buns in gear. I feel the need to detox, to cleanse my system of the massive amounts of sugar and carbs that I allowed to derail me on Thanksgiving and which I didn’t even try to resist in the ensuing weeks leading up to New Year’s Eve, um, New Year’s Day. Hell, leading up to today. Yes, it’s the 4th of January and I am just now ready to give up chocolate truffles, decadent desserts, massive meals, champagne and snacking around the clock. Why do I do this to myself? I don’t feel great. I’m not happy with my lack of willpower. And, why, seriously, why do I need a date on a calendar to kick my buns into action?

I know I’m not alone on this roller coaster ride. I know there are others out there who alternately overeat and then go on ridiculous diets that don’t work, who start workouts that are impossible to maintain and so don’t. There is a middle ground. Somewhere. (When you find it, send me a map, please.)

So, here’s my New Year’s resolution. I’m going to start slowly. I’m not going to starve myself or work out until I’m sore. I’ve learned that those things are hard to sustain. I’ve got this. I have realistic expectations and won’t get upset with myself if I eat the “wrong” thing or don’t spend two hours in the gym on a given day. Slow and steady, that’s my new mantra. Remember that children’s story about the tortoise and the hare? I have always been the hare. It’s time to morph into a tortoise. Morph with me. Let’s take this new year by storm, one day at a time.

Are you good at multitasking? Make the most of your desk time or TV time by cycling your way to fitness while doing other things. Read about that here.

Love to dance? Put on some music that moves you and twist your way to fitness with this clever and inexpensive home exercise fitness board. Read about that here.

Outfit your home gym with Smart Bells, ergonomically shaped dumbbells (only smart!). Learn more here.

I love WiseWear’s Socialite, a smart bracelet designed to keep you safe, healthy, and connected. Each beautiful bracelet serves as a safety device with a unique distress messaging feature, provides real-time mobile notifications, and tracks your activity. It works by connecting to your phone via Bluetooth and includes the following features:

– Distress Messaging: In an urgent situation, tap the bottom half of your bracelet to notify your emergency contacts with a text message and drop pin to your GPS location.

– Mobile Notifications: Gentle vibrations notify you to check your phone for important calls, texts, emails, calendar events and low phone battery.

– Activity Tracking: Track your daily and weekly activity, including step count, distance, calories burned and active time. Set your goals and monitor your progress on the mobile app.

WiseWear’s Socialite is not inexpensive. But it’s gorgeous jewelry that is functional and has the safety features that make it well worth the price. Learn more about it here.

When I work out, I am constantly frustrated by the dilemma of having my phone on hand but not in my hand. Same with my cash. And then I found hipS-sister. The stretchy, comfortable and hand-washable fitness belt holds my keys, cash and phone without being bulky. (It’s so nice not to have to hang up my keys on the wall at the gym.) The fitness hipS-sister, $24.99, comes in five- and seven-inch widths and can be adorned with custom sparkle details. Shop here.

