I received a free Simply Fit Board to review for the readers of EverBeautiful.com. But, please note that this did not sway my opinion. The following review is my honest assessment of the Simply Fit Board.

I’m always looking for new, fun and innovative ways to work out. The same old becomes boring and, worse, doesn’t challenge my muscles after a period of time. It’s important to change it up so I was intrigued when I received an email telling me about the Simply Fit Board, a balance board that enables you to not only improve your balance but to work your core, legs, glutes, back and, with a little creativity, your arms and shoulders. The Simply Fit Board, which has a non-slip surface and handles, can give you a full body workout without heavy equipment. It’s affordable at $39.96. It’s portable so you can take it with you anywhere. leaving no excuses not to get your exercise and it’s got the stamp of approval from QVC’s marketing maven, Lori Grenier, who decided to invest in it when the developers of the Simply Fit Board appeared on Shark Tank.

I received my Simply Fit Board a couple of weeks ago, just before my daughter’s wedding so, yeah, it stayed in the box. (I should have taken it out and used it before the wedding. My obliques and abs could have used the workout.) When I was ready to work out with the Simply Fit Board, I put it on the floor, stepped on either side of it and rocked from side to side. I didn’t even attempt to twist. I just stood on the board and rocked it. That wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. My lack of balance on the Simply Fit Board indicated to me that I had to work on that. Note: There are many articles about the importance of good balance, especially as we age. Good balance prevents falls and injuries and some medical experts claim that poor balance may precede cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease. I didn’t even try twisting initially until I was more certain of my balance. When I was, I searched the internet for Simply Fit Board workouts, chose one, hopped on the board and started to twist …

There is a learning curve with the Simply Fit Board, at least for me. At first, the board moved around the floor a little, because my balance was not quite there yet. I held onto a chair and, quickly enough, I became used to balancing my body weight and was soon twisting like a pro. (Caution: If you lack balance, or even if you’re a newbie at using the Simply Fit Board, hold onto a chair, bedpost or something for balance. Another caution: the Simply Fit Board may not be the ideal exercise tool if a twisting motion aggravates your back.)

The workout I chose to do was for 10 minutes and used the Simply Fit Board to tone the core – by twisting. It also worked my core, legs and glutes when I stood on the board and did squats; it worked my core, legs and arms when I stood on it and did biceps curls and I also worked my arms and shoulders when I did pushups on the Board while holding the handles. And if you think that 10 minutes is nothing, think again. The Simply Fit Board provides a challenge, at least for me. But it was fun! And now that I know some of the exercises I can do on the Simply Fit Board, I’m going to put on some good old fashioned rock and roll, improvise a workout and twist away to the beat.

The Simply Fit Board comes in pretty colors – I received mine in magenta. It’s small enough to tuck away under a bed or dresser when not in use but, leave it out and it’s almost a guarantee that your friends will hop on and start twisting away. (Just be careful with beginners. The movement takes some getting used to, as I said.) Note: The Simply Fit Board holds up to 400 pounds.

The Simply Fit Board would make a great holiday gift for that someone on your list who wants to add a little fun to their workout and, again, at $39.96, it’s in a great price point to get one for yourself too. Want one (or more?) Click on the photo below to be taken to QVC where you can purchase it.

