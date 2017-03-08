Today is International Women’s Day,, a global day to celebrate women’s achievements. Today also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. To learn more about the significance of the day and how you can participate, visit http://www.internationalwomensday.com

Another way to participate is to patronize those companies created by entrepreneurial women. Here are just a few …

Lavanila Laboratories, founded by Danielle Raynor is a pioneer in naturals. Made from the purest, natural and organic ingredients and completely free of harsh chemicals, they are committed to breakthrough products that deliver beautiful, long-lasting results. Danielle started Lavanila because she believed in a new generation of healthy beauty products that were better, safer and smarter. As a mother with two small children, she wanted products made from skin-loving, vitamin rich ingredients and products free of harsh, potentially toxic chemicals that seemed dangerous to the body and the planet. Lavanila.com

Cuvee Beauty, founded by Rachel Katzman is a haircare line that offers six high-performance, unisex haircare essentials – from shampoo and conditioner to styling balm and the signature Champagne spray –all containing the brand’s proprietary Cuvée Complex™ —a unique blend of champagne, white truffle, and platinum ferment extracts combined with resveratrol, ceramides, plant proteins, and botanicals. Rachel discovered serendipitously that champagne creates amazing results for hair. On her 21st birthday party in Vegas, she was sprayed with 21 bottles of champagne, and loved the way her hair felt afterwards. CuveeBeauty.com

Violent Lips, founded in 2011 by Isabella and Sophia Haddad is the first ever temporary lip tattoo company. At just 13 and 9 years old, the sisters were playing around with temporary tattoos. As a joke, they affixed them onto their lips and just like that the idea for temporary lip art was born. Fast forward 5 years later and their company, Violent Lips, is one of the fastest growing trends in beauty – being hailed as the “Future of Lipstick” by Allure Magazine. ViolentLips.com

Josie Maran Cosmetics, founded by Josie Maran, is a cosmetic line made with 100% Pure Argan Oil. Today, JMC is a global brand with the motto, “Luxury With a Conscience.” They use pure, Fair Trade Argan Oil, grown and harvested responsibly by co-ops of Moroccan women who earn a living wage. They partner with earth-loving, women-empowering organizations, use eco-friendly packaging, and never stop striving to improve their products and their impact on the world. JosieMaranCosmetics.com

Estee Lauder Companies was founded in 1946 by Estee and Joseph Lauder. Today, the brand is not only known as a leader in the beauty products industry, it’s also known for its philanthropy and for advancing women’s causes, the most notable example being the Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) campaign which was launched by Evelyn Lauder (Estée’s daughter in law), in October 1992. Ever wanted to know just who was behind the Pink Ribbon campaign? It was co-created by Evelyn Lauder and SELF magazine as a symbol of breast health. The following year, in 1993, Evelyn Lauder founded the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF) which has raised more than $560 million dollars to support research for treatments and to find a cure for breast cancer. To support Estee Lauder, visit their website here.

And, as you may know, in conjunction with International Women’s Day, Women’s March on Washington has launched A Day Without Women to recognize and applaud the achievements of women in the areas of, well, everything. To learn how you can participate – and your level of participation can run the gamut from joining a march to wearing red to show your solidarity for the cause of women’s equality, visit https://www.womensmarch.com/womensday.

