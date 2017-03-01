Share

Singer/actress Sofia Carson co-hosted Oscar’s All Access on ABC. Her gorgeous golden-beaded Monique Lhullier dress was the inspiration for her makeup and hair, said makeup artist Patrick Ta who kept her look naturally glam. He used LORAC Cosmetics to create a bold lip and a glow-y eyeshadow effect. I wanted to keep the makeup subtle with a bright red lip to bring that Hollywood feel without looking over done.”

Oscars Beauty
Sofia Carson wears Monique Lhullier to the 2017 Academy Awards
Oscars Beauty Looks
Sofia Carson at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Below are the products Ta used to create the look:

LIPS:

LORAC Alter Ego Matte Lip Liner, Pin Up
LORAC Alter Ego Lipstick, Pin Up

Get it here:

EYES:

LORAC PRO Unzipped Gold Palette, Uninhibited
LORAC Lash Pomade Mascara

Get it here:

FACE

LORAC Light Source Illuminating Highlighter
LORAC Color Source Buildable Blush
LORAC TANtalizer Baked Bronzer

Get it here:

