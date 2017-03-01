Singer/actress Sofia Carson co-hosted Oscar’s All Access on ABC. Her gorgeous golden-beaded Monique Lhullier dress was the inspiration for her makeup and hair, said makeup artist Patrick Ta who kept her look naturally glam. He used LORAC Cosmetics to create a bold lip and a glow-y eyeshadow effect. “I wanted to keep the makeup subtle with a bright red lip to bring that Hollywood feel without looking over done.”
Below are the products Ta used to create the look:
LIPS:
LORAC Alter Ego Matte Lip Liner, Pin Up
LORAC Alter Ego Lipstick, Pin Up
EYES:
LORAC PRO Unzipped Gold Palette, Uninhibited
LORAC Lash Pomade Mascara
FACE
LORAC Light Source Illuminating Highlighter
LORAC Color Source Buildable Blush
LORAC TANtalizer Baked Bronzer
