Singer/actress Sofia Carson co-hosted Oscar’s All Access on ABC. Her gorgeous golden-beaded Monique Lhullier dress was the inspiration for her makeup and hair, said makeup artist Patrick Ta who kept her look naturally glam. He used LORAC Cosmetics to create a bold lip and a glow-y eyeshadow effect. “I wanted to keep the makeup subtle with a bright red lip to bring that Hollywood feel without looking over done.”

Below are the products Ta used to create the look:

LIPS:

LORAC Alter Ego Matte Lip Liner, Pin Up

LORAC Alter Ego Lipstick, Pin Up

Get it here:

EYES:

LORAC PRO Unzipped Gold Palette, Uninhibited

LORAC Lash Pomade Mascara

Get it here:

FACE

LORAC Light Source Illuminating Highlighter

LORAC Color Source Buildable Blush

LORAC TANtalizer Baked Bronzer

Get it here:

