I had a wonderful weekend and hope you did too. I can safely say that, over the past several months of practicing portion control and learning to eat “from the earth,” I no longer crave sugary foods and, in fact, can’t stand the taste anymore. (Still trying to overcome the need to crunch but I’m eating crisp vegetables now instead of chips.) I’ve lost weight but want to lose more and I’m trying to stay on track regarding exercise. I love to walk, hard and fast and long but the heat wave we’re experience where I live prevents me from taking to the beautiful trails in my neighborhood. It’s the treadmill, house walking (long hallways and staircases) and exercise videos for me now. I would love to get into yoga but haven’t done it enough to make it a habit. I love the competition of me against a weight machine but haven’t been to the gym in years. I need some motivation! Maybe you do too? To that end, here’s a handy infographic (I love infographics. Pictures and words. Best combo.) that should motivate you and help you – and me – learn what’s the best exercise to do. (Hint: It’s the one that you enjoy doing and will continue to do.)

Take a look. It’s from http://garagegymplanner.com, a cool site with lots of info on setting up a home gym, including reviews of home gym equipment. Check it out.

