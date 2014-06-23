Today, I’m going to get personal and talk about an issue that I know is of concern to many women, but is not something we often discuss openly. Has this ever happened to you? You’re with a group of friends, eating, drinking, laughing, when someone says something to really crack you up and, during your fit of hysterical laughter, your bladder defies you and springs a little leak? (Oh come on. You don’t have to admit it out loud. Just nod your head if you know what I’m talking about.) Research indicates that one in three women experience light bladder leaks, says Wendy Spencer, Founder and President of STRIDE™ Femme, a company that recently unveiled the first-ever underwear collection with patented technology built into the panty’s liner to offer discreet light leak protection.

From new mothers to running aficionados (that constant pounding combined with staying hydrated can strain your bladder) to menopausal women who haven’t kept up with their kegels, incontinence is a real problem.

Up until now, your options were fairly limited. Short of wearing bulky adult diapers – Have you seen those things in the supermarket? Put on a pair of those and say “bye bye skinny jeans; hello muumuus” – or panty liners that sometimes move around and don’t always, uh, do what they promise, women with occasional incontinence were, well, in hot water. (Sorry.) But STRIDE Femme is a pretty line of functional, machine washable lingerie that allows you to wear your skimpiest outfits and still be protected. The line includes stylish options and features patented OQUOS™ multilayer fabric technology, designed to wick away and absorb up to an ounce of moisture while deodorizing. The inner lining is leakproof and breathable to protect your most stylish outfits from accidents.

In addition, STRIDE Femme panties, which are registered for Class One FDA clearance, are environmentally-responsible and affordable. Says Spencer, “Our research shows that STRIDE Femme can save women more than $125.* per year, compared to daily disposable pantiliner usage. They can also help reduce the billions of disposable pads and pantiliners sent to landfill every year.” That’s a kinda yucky concept to contemplate, right? So, by wearing STRIDE Femme underwear, while you’re saving, uh, face, you’re also protecting the environment.

STRIDE Femme underpants range in price from $19.99. to $29.99. and are available at Drugstore.com.

Now you know …

*Cost based on daily pantiliner use, at an average cost of $0.17 per pantiliner, together with four pairs of underwear purchased at $10.00 each, compared to four pairs of STRIDE Femme panties.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Are You Drinking Too Much Water? (There IS Such a Thing!)

Up to 35% of Women Pee a Little When They Laugh