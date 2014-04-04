I feel the need to start this post with a disclaimer. Ready? The post is about a new anti-aging product, illuMask, that was sent to me gratis to review for EverBeautiful.com. I disclaim because, sometimes, when I write about anti-aging products from hair color to face creams to more invasive procedures including Botox, some readers take offense and write that women should be allowed to age gracefully. We should wear our grey hairs and wrinkles proudly, I’ve been told. Frankly, I think that, insofar as we have any control over the aging process, which is controlled more by genetics, life experiences, health and outlook, we should age in the way that pleases us. I don’t judge. I’d never tell you to color your hair, lose weight or wear the latest trends. No. I tell you ABOUT hair color products, fitness programs and the latest trends and it’s up to you to decide what to do with the information.

Society exacts a hefty price from aging women – and men for that matter, to wit: toupees, hair regrowth treatments, Botox. I’ve written about this before. It’s unfair. It’s wrong. But it’s a fact. We live in a youth-oriented society and, as far back as I can remember, we always have. If concealing greys makes you feel great about yourself, go for it. If you believe that your greys are a distinguishing mark of your years on this earth, let them shine. I say, if it makes you feel good about yourself, do it. No judgment, one way or the other. Let’s please try to respect everyone’s right to make choices and not insult or look down on those who make choices that differ from our own.

And now, on to the post …

DOES ILLUMASK WORK?

I was in the salon getting my hair cut last week when one of the stylists who I had not yet met, came over to me, placed herself very close to my face and said, “Oh my goodness. You have such beautiful skin. It’s so smooth. You are glowing!” Well, I was flattered. She was thisclose and was scrutinizing me – in a nice way – before her proclamation. I was so taken aback, all I could do was sputter a meek thank you. Before I left the salon, I went up to her, thanked her for her compliment and introduced myself. She reiterated the compliment about my skin and I kind of floated out of the salon on a cloud of flattery. I contemplated her kind words on the ride home and thought about the things I’d been doing differently recently. Hmm, I’d been using a light mask, specifically La Lumière illuMask Anti-Aging Phytotherapy Mask, that had been sent to me for review. But I’d only been using it for about a week. The instructions said not to expect differences for several weeks, yet, the stylist’s compliment was not the first one I’d received. Could there be something to this mask?

La Lumiere Anti-Aging Phototherapy illuMask utilizes red and infrared light to combat the signs of aging. (Red light has been clinically shown to reduce inflammation, stimulate skin regeneration and the production of collagen and elastin that keep skin smooth and supple. illuMask does not employ UV light so it will not harm skin or eyes. It’s recommended for all skin types and tones.) And it couldn’t be easier to use. Simply slip on illuMask when you can spare fifteen minutes of time to relax. A timer automatically turns off the mask, which has 30 days of use. The company’s website says that with regular use you can expect to see younger looking skin; visibly brighter, clearer, smoother and more radiant skin; a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; firmer skin and an improvement in skin tone and texture. And the compliments bear out these results.

Does illuMask work? I’ve only used it for one week, as I said – but the compliments keep coming. I checked out the reviews before using illuMask and they are quite impressive. illuMask has been written up in many major magazines as a “product that works” and it’s been endorsed by medical professionals who recommend it to their patients. So far, I am very happy with the results. Check out the science behind the product here.

Light therapy has been around for years – but only relatively recently for home use. It’s been touted to not only reduce visible signs of aging but also to reduce pain including that from nerve injuries, bone fractures and sprains, herniated discs and fibromyalgia. (Of course, it has to be applied to the pain site for relief.) The types of light therapy devices that are on the market for home use can cost several hundred dollars. illuMask Anti-aging Phototherapy Mask, that’s good for 30 treatments, costs $29.99 and is available at Walmart, Ulta, Target and Walgreens – or scroll down to buy it right now from either Drugstore.com or Ulta.com.

Note: illuMask is also available in an anti-acne formulation that utilizes both red and blue light. I was initially sent the Anti-Acne illuMask by accident and gave it to my daughter who, with her crazy schedule of deadline-driven, 16+-hour work days and lack of sleep, is prone to breakouts. The next time I saw her, her skin looked amazing. It was completely free of blemishes. I did not know that she had been using illuMask, knowing how precious little time she had for anything other than work and I exclaimed, “Your skin is perfect!” She told me she had been using the mask for the past 18 days. My response was completely unsolicited, just as the stylist’s was in my hair salon. Anti-Acne illuMask utilizes blue light which has been clinically proven to kill the acne causing bacteria, P. Acnes. By reducing P. Acnes you reduce breakouts for clearer, smoother skin. It works! One thing though – my daughter felt that using the Anti-Acne illuMask daily might be a bit drying and she recommended using it two or three times a week. The Anti-Acne illuMask is also good for thirty uses, costs $29.99 and is available at the same stores. Want to try illuMask? Buy it below.

