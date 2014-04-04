I feel the need to start this post with a disclaimer. Ready? The post is about a new anti-aging product, illuMask, that was sent to me gratis to review for EverBeautiful.com. I disclaim because, sometimes, when I write about anti-aging products from hair color to face creams to more invasive procedures including Botox, some readers take offense and write that women should be allowed to age gracefully. We should wear our grey hairs and wrinkles proudly, I’ve been told. Frankly, I think that, insofar as we have any control over the aging process, which is controlled more by genetics, life experiences, health and outlook, we should age in the way that pleases us. I don’t judge. I’d never tell you to color your hair, lose weight or wear the latest trends. No. I tell you ABOUT hair color products, fitness programs and the latest trends and it’s up to you to decide what to do with the information.
Society exacts a hefty price from aging women – and men for that matter, to wit: toupees, hair regrowth treatments, Botox. I’ve written about this before. It’s unfair. It’s wrong. But it’s a fact. We live in a youth-oriented society and, as far back as I can remember, we always have. If concealing greys makes you feel great about yourself, go for it. If you believe that your greys are a distinguishing mark of your years on this earth, let them shine. I say, if it makes you feel good about yourself, do it. No judgment, one way or the other. Let’s please try to respect everyone’s right to make choices and not insult or look down on those who make choices that differ from our own.
And now, on to the post …
DOES ILLUMASK WORK?
I was in the salon getting my hair cut last week when one of the stylists who I had not yet met, came over to me, placed herself very close to my face and said, “Oh my goodness. You have such beautiful skin. It’s so smooth. You are glowing!” Well, I was flattered. She was thisclose and was scrutinizing me – in a nice way – before her proclamation. I was so taken aback, all I could do was sputter a meek thank you. Before I left the salon, I went up to her, thanked her for her compliment and introduced myself. She reiterated the compliment about my skin and I kind of floated out of the salon on a cloud of flattery. I contemplated her kind words on the ride home and thought about the things I’d been doing differently recently. Hmm, I’d been using a light mask, specifically La Lumière illuMask Anti-Aging Phytotherapy Mask, that had been sent to me for review. But I’d only been using it for about a week. The instructions said not to expect differences for several weeks, yet, the stylist’s compliment was not the first one I’d received. Could there be something to this mask?
La Lumiere Anti-Aging Phototherapy illuMask utilizes red and infrared light to combat the signs of aging. (Red light has been clinically shown to reduce inflammation, stimulate skin regeneration and the production of collagen and elastin that keep skin smooth and supple. illuMask does not employ UV light so it will not harm skin or eyes. It’s recommended for all skin types and tones.) And it couldn’t be easier to use. Simply slip on illuMask when you can spare fifteen minutes of time to relax. A timer automatically turns off the mask, which has 30 days of use. The company’s website says that with regular use you can expect to see younger looking skin; visibly brighter, clearer, smoother and more radiant skin; a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; firmer skin and an improvement in skin tone and texture. And the compliments bear out these results.
Does illuMask work? I’ve only used it for one week, as I said – but the compliments keep coming. I checked out the reviews before using illuMask and they are quite impressive. illuMask has been written up in many major magazines as a “product that works” and it’s been endorsed by medical professionals who recommend it to their patients. So far, I am very happy with the results. Check out the science behind the product here.
Light therapy has been around for years – but only relatively recently for home use. It’s been touted to not only reduce visible signs of aging but also to reduce pain including that from nerve injuries, bone fractures and sprains, herniated discs and fibromyalgia. (Of course, it has to be applied to the pain site for relief.) The types of light therapy devices that are on the market for home use can cost several hundred dollars. illuMask Anti-aging Phototherapy Mask, that’s good for 30 treatments, costs $29.99 and is available at Walmart, Ulta, Target and Walgreens – or scroll down to buy it right now from either Drugstore.com or Ulta.com.
Note: illuMask is also available in an anti-acne formulation that utilizes both red and blue light. I was initially sent the Anti-Acne illuMask by accident and gave it to my daughter who, with her crazy schedule of deadline-driven, 16+-hour work days and lack of sleep, is prone to breakouts. The next time I saw her, her skin looked amazing. It was completely free of blemishes. I did not know that she had been using illuMask, knowing how precious little time she had for anything other than work and I exclaimed, “Your skin is perfect!” She told me she had been using the mask for the past 18 days. My response was completely unsolicited, just as the stylist’s was in my hair salon. Anti-Acne illuMask utilizes blue light which has been clinically proven to kill the acne causing bacteria, P. Acnes. By reducing P. Acnes you reduce breakouts for clearer, smoother skin. It works! One thing though – my daughter felt that using the Anti-Acne illuMask daily might be a bit drying and she recommended using it two or three times a week. The Anti-Acne illuMask is also good for thirty uses, costs $29.99 and is available at the same stores. Want to try illuMask? Buy it below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Women Age. Get Over It.
Anti-Aging Advice from Paula Simpson, Renowned Nutrition and Healthy Aging Expert
Q & A with Dr. Terry Dubrow: We Talk Acne, His Book and His Real Housewife
12 Comments on I Tried It! Anti-Aging Red Light Therapy illuMask
Leave a Reply
HarrietApril 4, 2014 at 1:43 pm (3 years ago)
Will definitely look into IlluMask. Sounds great. And I loved your intro to the story.
Melody LesserApril 4, 2014 at 4:55 pm (3 years ago)
I think you’ll love this! I’ve seen similar products on home shopping shows, all with impressive reviews as illuMask has, but they are so much more expensive. And, when I saw my daughter’s skin, I was amazed. Wish I had had this years ago. Just think of the money I’d have saved on acne meds and doctor appointments to say nothing of saving the girls from taking oral medications! And Botox? Could be a thing in my past … xo, Mel
RobinMay 21, 2014 at 2:11 pm (3 years ago)
Any update to this post? Are you still using it? Did you see enough of a result to purchase another mask? Thanks.
Melody LesserMay 21, 2014 at 2:50 pm (3 years ago)
Hi Robin. Thanks so much for your comment. I did notice smoother skin and, I hope it’s not my imagination, firmer skin around my jaw when I used illuMask. And, yes, I bought it again although I don’t use it every day. I don’t have many fine lines and wrinkles (probably a combination of good genes and an avoidance of the sun, which turns my fair skin to bright flaming red in no time and occasional Botox in my under eye area.) My major problems are uneven skin tone and a jaw and neck that are no longer as firm as they once were. With illuMask my skin also looked brighter and I felt (and still feel) comfortable foregoing foundation. In other words, the results lasted after I stopped using the product. As for the Anti-Acne illuMask, the results were much more noticeable and rapid. Both of my daughters used it (one mask was provided by illuMask; my other daughter bought hers) and the results were amazing. The blemishes were gone; their faces were clear and smooth within two to three weeks of using illuMask and the results lasted for several weeks after they stopped using it. They will definitely buy illuMask again and so will I. As I said however, anti-aging benefits are harder to quantify than anti-acne ones. But check out the reviews from other sites. Here’s a link to Drugstore.com’s: http://www.drugstore.com/illumask-anti-aging-phototherapy-mask/qxp514722?catid=182990.
And here’s Ulta’s: http://www.ulta.com/ulta/browse/productDetail.jsp?productId=xlsImpprod6400300
Again, all I can say is that I was happy with the results I got from using illuMask and I intend to keep on using it.
If you do purchase it, let me know your results. Best, Melody
leniraeApril 26, 2015 at 9:52 pm (2 years ago)
Will it cost approx $ 30.00 a month?
Melody LesserApril 28, 2015 at 8:47 am (2 years ago)
Yes, that’s correct. You will have to buy another one after the battery is used up after 30 uses. Thanks for writing – and let me know if you buy one and how you liked it. Thanks! Melody
HenriettaOctober 11, 2015 at 7:26 pm (1 year ago)
I’ve used it and I enjoy it but I would like to know why it stops working after 30 days? Is it because they’re trying to scam you out of more money or do the lights become less effective question.
Melody LesserOctober 15, 2015 at 6:53 pm (1 year ago)
Hi Henrietta – Glad you like the Illumask. I have used it with success, as well. I don’t think the fact that it’s programmed to stop working is a scam. Of course, the point is to sell more masks but anti-aging light therapy masks sell for many hundreds of dollars so Illumask is actually a bargain. I have found that I don’t need to use it every single day and can get benefits from using it every two or three days. This is also true for the anti-acne mask. Thanks for reading and writing! Best, Melody
Barbara FellerJune 2, 2016 at 4:03 pm (10 months ago)
I use the Face FX hand held light machine. I’ve gotten similar results as you’ve described. My doctor once asked me if I had any work done because I looked very rested and refreshed! Nice to hear more confirmation regarding the benefits of the light therapy! My husband and I have been using it for over a year!
Melody LesserJune 2, 2016 at 8:29 pm (10 months ago)
Hi Barbara, Thank you for your comment! I have gotten so many emails regarding this technology. Everyone who’s written to me loves it, as do I. I only wish it was a little longer to tend to the neck area. Other than that, it’s great, imo. The acne one is a miracle worker. It helped my daughter’s skin immensely. Hurray for a product that really works! xo, Mel
Sue diderichMarch 20, 2017 at 8:01 am (3 weeks ago)
I also use it on my neck/throat. Just let it hug your neck and set timer…maybe a little uncomfortable but it’s worth it!!!
Melody LesserMarch 31, 2017 at 7:58 pm (1 week ago)
Thank you for the tip, Sue! I hoarded Illumask so still have one left. I don’t think you can buy it anymore, but I’m not sure. Do you know?