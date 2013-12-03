It snowed yesterday. It wasn’t a big deal and didn’t stick to anything, but it came early and I hope doesn’t portend a particularly snowy winter. I like that I live in a place with a change of seasons, but I also realize that the beginning of cold weather marks the beginning of my battle against dry skin and limp, flyaway hair. And, you know what? This year, I’m going to wage this war using homemade beauty remedies found in my kitchen pantry. And you can do the same …
DIY BEAUTY REMEDIES
Revive tired hair, body and lips with Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is an essential product to nurture dry hair or sun-damaged skin. It’s loaded with Vitamin E and fatty acids which are anti-fungal, anti-oxidizing and anti-bacterial. Melt a teaspoon and add to conditioner to revive brittle hair. Mix a tablespoon of coconut oil with sugar to create a refreshing body scrub to slough off old summer skin. Use it on lips in the place lip balm. It’s a yummy way to help lips from cracking.
Anti-aging with Avocado
Avocado oil is rich in healing vitamins B, C, D, E, K. Studies have shown that it increases the amount of collagen in skin. Translation: Avocado helps improve the superficial signs of aging. Other benefits include repairing sun damage and fighting age spots. Before jumping in the shower, rub some avocado oil into your skin and let sit for 60 seconds before washing off.
Sunflower Oil is Another Great Facial Moisturizer
Sunflower oil is also rich in vitamins A, C and D and healthy carotenoids and waxes which form a protective barrier on the skin. Thus, this oil is effective in the treatment of acne. Being exceptionally light and non-greasy, it’s non-comedogenic and can be rubbed into your skin without generating pimples or spots.
A good oil to try is La Tourangelle, a specialty oil brand that’s typically used for cooking. However, their Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil and 100% Organic Sunflower Oil also make incredible natural homemade beauty remedies to help your skin stay healthy this winter. (To say nothing of improving your cooking. They also make great gifts for all the foodies on your guest list.) Check out the full line of La Tourangelle oils on their website or purchase them right here:
HarrietDecember 6, 2013 at 3:40 pm (4 years ago)
Love La Tourangelle. Did not realize until now that the oils could be used as beauty products. Thanx for the info. BTW, La Tourangelle oils make great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers. That’s how I got to know them. A word to the wise gourmet: Check out the hazel nut oil. Your salad will be the talk of the town.
Melody LesserDecember 6, 2013 at 7:06 pm (4 years ago)
I hadn’t realized that La Tourangelle products were appropriate for skin care either. It’s a testament to the purity of the ingredients that it is. (I have it on good authority that it also tastes great!) xo
Dioscora PeligroNovember 27, 2017 at 11:36 pm (5 days ago)
How much is the price of organic sunflower oil po and avocado oil po?
Melody LesserNovember 27, 2017 at 11:51 pm (5 days ago)
Hi, Thanks for writing. The avocado oil is $13.99 on their website and the sunflower oil is $6.99. Click the link to shop. https://latourangelle.com. (If it’s not live, click the live link in the original post to shop.) Best, Melody