It snowed yesterday. It wasn’t a big deal and didn’t stick to anything, but it came early and I hope doesn’t portend a particularly snowy winter. I like that I live in a place with a change of seasons, but I also realize that the beginning of cold weather marks the beginning of my battle against dry skin and limp, flyaway hair. And, you know what? This year, I’m going to wage this war using homemade beauty remedies found in my kitchen pantry. And you can do the same …

DIY BEAUTY REMEDIES

Revive tired hair, body and lips with Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an essential product to nurture dry hair or sun-damaged skin. It’s loaded with Vitamin E and fatty acids which are anti-fungal, anti-oxidizing and anti-bacterial. Melt a teaspoon and add to conditioner to revive brittle hair. Mix a tablespoon of coconut oil with sugar to create a refreshing body scrub to slough off old summer skin. Use it on lips in the place lip balm. It’s a yummy way to help lips from cracking.

Anti-aging with Avocado

Avocado oil is rich in healing vitamins B, C, D, E, K. Studies have shown that it increases the amount of collagen in skin. Translation: Avocado helps improve the superficial signs of aging. Other benefits include repairing sun damage and fighting age spots. Before jumping in the shower, rub some avocado oil into your skin and let sit for 60 seconds before washing off.

Sunflower Oil is Another Great Facial Moisturizer

Sunflower oil is also rich in vitamins A, C and D and healthy carotenoids and waxes which form a protective barrier on the skin. Thus, this oil is effective in the treatment of acne. Being exceptionally light and non-greasy, it’s non-comedogenic and can be rubbed into your skin without generating pimples or spots.

A good oil to try is La Tourangelle, a specialty oil brand that’s typically used for cooking. However, their Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil and 100% Organic Sunflower Oil also make incredible natural homemade beauty remedies to help your skin stay healthy this winter. (To say nothing of improving your cooking. They also make great gifts for all the foodies on your guest list.) Check out the full line of La Tourangelle oils on their website or purchase them right here:

