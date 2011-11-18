Amanda from Washington, DC writes to ask “Can I wear socks with flats? I want to look stylish but I want to be warm too. Plus, I’m getting blisters from my shoes.”

Amanda, I hear you and I commiserate. I love socks but, in the past several years, they’ve taken, well, a sock from the fashion industry as women everywhere – and at all times of the year – eschewed wearing socks with their flats in favor of going bare in their shoes. Ballet flats were meant to be worn barefoot and this trend extended to all flats. Fashionable women kept their socks in their bureaus and pulled them out only to wear with athletic shoes or boots, regardless of whether or not the flats in question were inspired by a ballerina’s wardrobe.

I remember the days when socks, in and of themselves, were a fashion item. But we’ve gotten used to wearing our flats barefoot and that’s what looks right now. (Remember, fashion is what your eye gets used to. Style is a whole different thing. And the sock tide is turning. For spring, look for bunched mid-calf high socks worn with shorts and miniskirts and dresses.)

I’ve worn socks with flats. Socks provide warmth and, where I live, the weather is getting colder quickly. Socks also provide a barrier of protection between your shoes and your feet which, especially on a warm day, after being cooped up in tight shoes for hours on end or after a long walk, may sweat. Besides ruining your shoes, who wants to have to worry about foot odor? (Sorry, but this happens sometimes.) If you’re wearing a pair of very inexpensive shoes that you can throw away, fine. But how many of us want to throw away a pair of shoes after a few months’ of wearing, especially if the flats in question cost some heavy bucks?

So, yes, Amanda, wear socks with your flats. To ease your way into the look, opt for a solid color and try to match them to the color of the shoe. If, however, you’re wearing a red shoe with black pants, match the socks to the pants. You may also want to wear a pair of knee-high stockings. These look unobtrusive when matched to your skin tone and will still provide an element of protection from rubbing, blisters and perspiration.

Some flats look better with socks than others. A menswear-inspired Oxford, for example, looks great with socks while a ballet flat, which tends to show a lot of the top of the foot, does not. Opt for a flat that covers more of the foot if you want to ease into the look of socks with flats. (Or do what I do and opt out of the issue by wearing boots. Is that a cop out or savvy fashion sense? I’ll let you decide.)

The barefoot trend will vanish. Socks will become a staple of our wardrobes once again. So, wear socks with your flats and tell everyone you’re on the cutting edge of a new trend.

Thanks for writing!