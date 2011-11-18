Amanda from Washington, DC writes to ask “Can I wear socks with flats? I want to look stylish but I want to be warm too. Plus, I’m getting blisters from my shoes.”
Amanda, I hear you and I commiserate. I love socks but, in the past several years, they’ve taken, well, a sock from the fashion industry as women everywhere – and at all times of the year – eschewed wearing socks with their flats in favor of going bare in their shoes. Ballet flats were meant to be worn barefoot and this trend extended to all flats. Fashionable women kept their socks in their bureaus and pulled them out only to wear with athletic shoes or boots, regardless of whether or not the flats in question were inspired by a ballerina’s wardrobe.
I remember the days when socks, in and of themselves, were a fashion item. But we’ve gotten used to wearing our flats barefoot and that’s what looks right now. (Remember, fashion is what your eye gets used to. Style is a whole different thing. And the sock tide is turning. For spring, look for bunched mid-calf high socks worn with shorts and miniskirts and dresses.)
I’ve worn socks with flats. Socks provide warmth and, where I live, the weather is getting colder quickly. Socks also provide a barrier of protection between your shoes and your feet which, especially on a warm day, after being cooped up in tight shoes for hours on end or after a long walk, may sweat. Besides ruining your shoes, who wants to have to worry about foot odor? (Sorry, but this happens sometimes.) If you’re wearing a pair of very inexpensive shoes that you can throw away, fine. But how many of us want to throw away a pair of shoes after a few months’ of wearing, especially if the flats in question cost some heavy bucks?
So, yes, Amanda, wear socks with your flats. To ease your way into the look, opt for a solid color and try to match them to the color of the shoe. If, however, you’re wearing a red shoe with black pants, match the socks to the pants. You may also want to wear a pair of knee-high stockings. These look unobtrusive when matched to your skin tone and will still provide an element of protection from rubbing, blisters and perspiration.
Some flats look better with socks than others. A menswear-inspired Oxford, for example, looks great with socks while a ballet flat, which tends to show a lot of the top of the foot, does not. Opt for a flat that covers more of the foot if you want to ease into the look of socks with flats. (Or do what I do and opt out of the issue by wearing boots. Is that a cop out or savvy fashion sense? I’ll let you decide.)
The barefoot trend will vanish. Socks will become a staple of our wardrobes once again. So, wear socks with your flats and tell everyone you’re on the cutting edge of a new trend.
Thanks for writing!
AntomeFebruary 14, 2016 at 1:06 pm (1 year ago)
I think you can wear ankle socks with flats, with skirts or trousers.
Melody LesserFebruary 19, 2016 at 5:12 pm (1 year ago)
I agree! But at the time when I wrote the article, women of all ages were walking around New York City in its cold, snowy winter without socks! Happily, that trend is over! Thanks for writing. Melody
AntomeFebruary 21, 2016 at 11:43 am (1 year ago)
Thanks Melody.
I’m from Italy so I only vaguely heard of such a marked trend on bare frozen feet at all costs! Seemed much sex and the city.
Besides I agree with you that even if there are trends, it’s good to follow one’s own style, it’s a good new, that basically today that trend is over and people are basically dressing more like they want excepting of course there are still some dominating notes. So you see people with no socks, or at the hip excessive polare opposite wool patterned socks.
So I suggested a middle way.
I didn’t mention I was a guy, but still have an eye with cute styles, lol. The ankle length is nice to me, if they are light enough, because it adds a creative touch and focus point, can be protective, not covering the legs at the same time, if you wear a skirt.
With pants, which are also cool, is easier and anything goes, imho, and I’m talking of from skinnies to the vintage boot cut.
About skinnies, I personally don’t like skin tight, though, unless they are leggings of some kind.
Thank you.
Melody LesserFebruary 22, 2016 at 8:38 am (1 year ago)
Hi Antome – Thanks for writing back. I’m with you. While trends can be fun, it should be about one’s own personal style.
karen beckerApril 23, 2017 at 9:31 pm (20 hours ago)
I wanted to know,can you wear anklet socks with slip on shoes, in spring time.
Melody LesserApril 24, 2017 at 10:45 am (7 hours ago)
Hi Karen, Thanks for your question. First of all, you can wear socks with slip on shoes all year round but, for Spring 2017, socks with sandals, open toe booties, any shoe where socks show, are a trend. So, rock your socks with short skirts and strappy sandals, short skirts and slip ons. Socks are having a heyday this spring. Have fun with them. xo, Melody