ZINGARA’s Summer II 2011 collection is chock full of energy with electric hues from hot pink to sea foam, kaleidoscopic prints including paisley, stripes and paint strokes and adornments such as beading and centered twisting on playful yet sophisticated silhouettes.

For almost 30 years, ZINGARA Swimwear has infused the bohemian spirit into the resort lifestyle. Co-owner, founder and managing director Nathalie Azoubel oversees production as ZINGARA uses the finest materials to create an exceptional fit. The brand’s high quality Italian fabrics, vibrant colors, exclusive patterns and full range of matching cover-ups and accessories make it a favorite choice for swimwear. ZINGARA’s products are sold exclusively in ZINGARA stores located in Aventura and Tampa, FL; Houston, TX and in 42 locations throughout Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama.

Celebrity fans include Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Paulina Rubio.

Price points range from $80. to $250. For more information, please visit http://www.zingaraswimwear.com.